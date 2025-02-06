Free Church of Scotland (continuing) bestaat 25 jaar

Het kerkverband ontstond in januari 2000, nadat er eind jaren 90 spanningen ontstonden rond Donald Macleod, rector aan het Free Church College in Edinburgh, de predikantenopleiding van de Schotse Free Church (FC). Toen het kerkverband na kritiek op zijn levenswandel geen tuchtmaatregelen nam, verliet een groep predikanten de FC en vormde de Free Church of Scotland (continuing). Volgens de website van de FCC was „een meerderheid vastbesloten om niet te handelen naar de statuten van de kerk. En dat terwijl alle ambtsdragers die moeten handhaven”.

Een aantal predikanten en ouderlingen ondertekende een ”Declaration of Reconstitution”, een document waarin ze beloofden de Free Church voort te zetten naar het reglement van het kerkverband.

Hoewel de kwestie rondom prof. MacLeod de directe aanleiding was tot de scheuring, speelden achterliggende theologische bezwaren ook een rol. De FCC vond dat de Free Church te veel afweek van haar theologische en kerkordelijke traditie. „De scheuring was een principekwestie”, zei ds. James I. Gracie, predikant van de Free Church of Scotland (continuing) (FCC) te Edinburgh tijdens de herdenkingsdienst in Glasgow. „Christus is het Hoofd van de Kerk. Geen kerk mag absolute gehoorzaamheid eisen van de gemeenten, behalve als ze kan zeggen: „Zo zegt de Heere.””

De handelwijze van de FC eind jaren 90 was volgens de FCC zo’n voorbeeld van een „eis van absolute gehoorzaamheid”. Ds. Maurice Roberts, die een belangrijke rol speelde bij de oprichting van de FCC, maakte namelijk bezwaar tegen de manier waarop de FC had nagelaten om professor Donald Macleod onder censuur te zetten. Daarop werd hij geschorst. Later werden ook andere predikanten geschorst. Volgens de FCC werden er onterecht tuchtmaatregelen genomen tegen ambtsdragers, „vanwege zaken die volgens de Schrift niet censurabel zijn”.

De FCC heeft 38 gemeenten en 44 predikanten, hoofdzakelijk in Schotland.