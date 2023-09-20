D66 en CU botsen over euthanasie bij dementie

Webredactie
20 september 2023 09:53 Gewijzigd:
21 september 2023 10:13
Omtzigt. beeld ANP, Robin Utrecht
3 foto's

Politiek | algemene politieke beschouwingen

De Tweede Kamer debatteert woensdag en donderdag over de begrotingsplannen van het kabinet voor volgend jaar. Volg onze berichtgeving over de Algemene Politieke Beschouwingen, het grote politieke debat na Prinsjesdag, in dit liveblog.

Adverteren Erdee Media Groep Adverteren Erdee Media Groep
21/9 10:13

D66 en CU botsen over euthanasie bij dementie

21/9 08:13

CU steunt initiatiefwet SGP over gezinsleven

20/9 23:07

Omtzigt ruikt verandering en wil dat kabinet leert van schandalen

20/9 23:05

Omtzigt wil maximaal 50.000 migranten per jaar

20/9 22:54

Ondanks excuses slavernijverleden ziet Simons geen verandering

20/9 22:43

Den Haan opgelucht door vertrek uit Kamer na 2,5 jaar

20/9 22:37

JA21: Voorkomen ‘dwangwet’ opvang asielzoekers topprioriteit

20/9 22:21

Kamer wil begroting verbouwen, maar vormt nog geen verenigd front

20/9 22:03

Kamervoorzitter grijpt in om opmerkingen DENK over Yeşilgöz

20/9 21:46

SGP wil dat volgende formatieproces weer met koning start

20/9 20:57

Van der Plas ontevreden: regio amper genoemd in miljoenennota

20/9 20:12

Baudet: Het wordt steeds minder prettig in Nederland

20/9 20:01

CDA eist dat kabinet volgend jaar investeert in regionaal vervoer

20/9 19:33

Ouwehand: Onacceptabel dat kabinet niet meer doet tegen armoede

20/9 21:56

Bijdrage Mirjam Bikker (ChristenUnie)

20/9 18:51

CDA-lijsttrekker Bontenbal wil af van „gure politieke klimaat”

20/9 17:37

Politiek heeft eigen onmacht gecreëerd, vindt Klaver

20/9 16:20

Paternotte ziet wel wat in verhogen minimumloon

20/9 16:19

Marijnissen: brandstofaccijns laten stijgen is wereldvreemd

20/9 16:19

Klaver wil afbouwpad fossiele subsidies vastleggen in de wet

20/9 16:19

Paternotte (D66) maakt zich zorgen over duur formatie

20/9 16:18

Wilders wil dat kabinet salarisverhoging koning terugdraait

20/9 15:45

Marijnissen: Schrap ook andere deel bezuiniging op ouderenzorg

20/9 15:44

D66 en DENK vallen VVD aan over handreiking richting Wilders

20/9 14:05

Hermans: wat doet Rutte persoonlijk voor slagen Tunesië-deal

20/9 14:01

VVD denkt dat na 2024 „lastige keuzes” nodig zijn in ouderenzorg

20/9 13:39

Klaver: VVD zet armste mensen tegenover de middenklasse

20/9 13:28

CDA heeft sympathie voor accijnsvoorstel, mist aandacht voor ov

20/9 13:27

Hermans: wat doet Rutte persoonlijk voor slagen Tunesië-deal

20/9 11:43

Hermans: Hoger minimumloon volgend jaar niet eerste keus van VVD

20/9 13:51

Geert Wilders bedankt nestor Kees van der Staaij (SGP)

20/9 11:00

Wilders haalt uit naar asielbeleid van demissionair kabinet

20/9 07:40

Rutte lijkt uitgepraat, de Kamer zeker nog niet

20/9 07:37

Partijen debatteren hoe ver ze begroting kunnen verbouwen

Lees meer over:
Hebt u een taalfout gezien? Mail naar redactie@rd.nl.
Adverteren Erdee Media Groep Adverteren Erdee Media Groep
Adverteren Erdee Media Groep Adverteren Erdee Media Groep
Faq RSS Privacy Copyright Algemene voorwaarden Cookie-instellingen