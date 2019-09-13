Celliste Harriet Krijgh speelt Vivaldi

Harriet Krijgh (1991) presenteert binnenkort haar debuut-cd op het Duitse label Deutsche Grammophon.
De Nederlandse celliste brengt op de cd, samen met het strijkorkest Amsterdam Sinfonietta onder leiding van Candida Thomson, muziek van Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741).
Antonio Vivaldi – Harriet Krijgh; Deutsche Grammophon (002894818445); € 22,99; bestellen: www.bol.com
Allegro, uit: Cello Concerto in F Major, RV 412
Largo, uit: Sonata in C Minor for Violin, Cello and basso continuo RV 83
Allegro, uit: Concerto for 2 Cello’s, Strings and basso continuo in G minor, RV 531