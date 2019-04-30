Harry en Meghan ontvolgen familieleden op Instagram

Prins Harry en Meghan hebben al hun familieleden op Instagram ontvolgd. De aanstaande ouders doen dit niet vanwege een vete, maar in het kader van de Mental Health Awareness Month.
Om aandacht te vragen voor mentale gezondheid, volgen zij deze maand alleen organisaties die zich inzetten voor geestelijke gesteldheid. "Iedere maand zullen we hetzelfde concept hanteren en alleen accounts volgen met een bepaald doel of in een bepaald thema", schrijven ze op Instagram. Het koppel hoopt zo meer aandacht voor deze goede doelen te genereren.
Prins Harry zet zich al langer met passie in om geestelijke gezondheid onder de aandacht te brengen. De prins is zelf onder behandeling geweest bij een psychiater. Hij was depressief na de dood van zijn moeder en verkeerde op het randje van een zenuwinzinking.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following