Zoon prins Harry en Meghan heet Archie

Koninklijk huis
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. beeld EPA
De zoon van de Britse prins Harry en zijn echtgenote Meghan heet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Dat maakte het stel woensdagmiddag bekend via Instagram.

Het eerste kind van het echtpaar is deze week geboren.

Volkskrantcolumnist Aaf Brandt Corstius zat er niet ver naast. Zij voorspelde dinsdag dat de koninklijke boreling Archibald zou heten. „Mark my words.”

