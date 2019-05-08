Zoon prins Harry en Meghan heet Archie

De zoon van de Britse prins Harry en zijn echtgenote Meghan heet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Dat maakte het stel woensdagmiddag bekend via Instagram.
Het eerste kind van het echtpaar is deze week geboren.
Volkskrantcolumnist Aaf Brandt Corstius zat er niet ver naast. Zij voorspelde dinsdag dat de koninklijke boreling Archibald zou heten. „Mark my words.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal