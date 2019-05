Nog geen doorbraak in Venezuela

epa07538288 Members of the Bolivarian Armed Forces with firearms participate during in a demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, 30 April 2019. Reports state that at least one person was injured during the clashes at La Carlota after Guaido called for mass anti-government protests backed by the military. Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido has asked supporters to take to the streets in order to end the regime of President Nicolas Maduro. Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was freed from his house arrest, appearing alongside Guaido and military forces in Caracas. EPA/Miguel Gutierrez