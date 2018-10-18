Nederlander gekozen tot Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018

Archiefbeeld EPA
De Nederlandse fotograaf Marsel van Oosten heeft de prestigieuze prijs Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 in de wacht gesleept. Hij werd woensdagavond in Londen gekozen tot winnaar. Vooral zijn foto van stompneusapen in China viel in de smaak.

Van Oosten maakte de foto al twee jaar geleden, in het zuidwesten van China. Hij was er eigenlijk vooral om landschappen te fotograferen, maar stuitte toen op de apen.

