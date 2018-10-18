Nederlander gekozen tot Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018

De Nederlandse fotograaf Marsel van Oosten heeft de prestigieuze prijs Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018 in de wacht gesleept. Hij werd woensdagavond in Londen gekozen tot winnaar. Vooral zijn foto van stompneusapen in China viel in de smaak.
Marsel van Oosten is Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2018!— Wildlife Photographer of the Year (@NHM_WPY) 16 oktober 2018
Marsel's image of a pair of golden snub-nosed monkeys captures the beauty and fragility of life on earth, and a glimpse of some of the extraordinary, yet relatable beings we share our planet with. #WPY54 pic.twitter.com/dmJajCtTXx
Van Oosten maakte de foto al twee jaar geleden, in het zuidwesten van China. Hij was er eigenlijk vooral om landschappen te fotograferen, maar stuitte toen op de apen.