Lucia Swarts speelt cellosuites Bach

Lucia Swarts speelt op haar nieuwste cd de cellosuites van Bach.
De 60-jarige celliste, onder andere bekend als eerste celliste in het barokorkest van de Nederlandse Bachvereniging, nam de zes solostukken van Bach (BWV 1007-1012) voor het eerst op.
Johann Sebastian Bach – Six Suites for Violoncello Solo, BWV 1007-1012 – Lucia Swarts; Challenge Classics (CC72784); 2-cd; € 24,99; bestellen: www.challengerecords.com
Suite No. 5 in C Minor BWV 1011 I. Prélude
Suite No. 2 in D-Minor, BWV 1008 I. Prélude
Suite No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1009 I. Prélude