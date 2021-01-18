Online: Autospotter gaat eropuit

Een doorsneedag in Rotterdam, meldt het bijschrift van het TikTokfilmpje. In beeld een Bugatti in een drukke straat. Even verderop: nog een Bugatti, in een andere kleurstelling. En nóg een. Het beeld zwenkt naar rechts en toont de oprit, villa en openstaande garage van een vermogende Rotterdammer. Hij is de eigenaar van de exclusieve automobielen, die per stuk de waarde hebben van een compleet rijtje burgermanswoningen.